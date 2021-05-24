Book of Boba Fett Rumors Hit at Multiple Seasons for Star Wars Series

✖

If all goes to plan, The Book of Boba Fett will end up hitting streaming by the end of the year. Though many may have expected the show to be a limited series, new marketing materials that have surfaced online could hint at a multiple-season deal for the series on Disney+. In a series of tweets posted by the Boba Fett Fan Club — an unofficial fan group for the character established nearly 30 years ago — stickers given to the crew behind the series seemingly tease the future of the show.

In the initial tweet, three stickers can be seen — one using Buccaneer, the show's working title, for the effects department, another for the camera department, and a third for the art department. It's on that third sticker The Book of Boba Fett is reference as "Season One," instead of a limited series.

#SpoilerAlert: Before we shared these rumored #TheBookOfBobaFett crew graphics, there was speculation #Buccaneer was the working title for Mando S3 even as of early December – before Boba's show was revealed. After sharing this image, a BFFC member shared something else... (1/3) pic.twitter.com/ZfeJczgShK — Boba Fett Fan Club (@bobafettfanclub) May 23, 2021

That said, it could also simply be a mistake at the hand of some unsuspecting graphic designer, so it's all one big rumor mill for now. As with everything else in Star Wars land, details about the series are being kept under lock and key by Jon Favreau and his team.

"We didn't want to spoil the surprise during the big Kathleen Kennedy announcement of all the shows, so they let me keep this one a secret," Favreau told Good Morning America after Book of Boba Fett did not appear as part of the Lucasfilm president's Star Wars slate revealed at Disney Investor Day in December.

The filmmaker added, "So this is actually separate from The Mandalorian Season 3. But what we didn't say in that announcement is the next show coming up — what Kathy called 'the next chapter' — is going to be The Book of Boba Fett, and then we go into production right after that on The Mandalorian, back with the main character [Din Djarin] that we all know and love... pretty soon following that."

The Book of Boba Fett is expected to his Disney+ Christmas 2021. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

What other Star Wars characters would you like to see get their own Disney+ show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.