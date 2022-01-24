Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett Releases Thundercat Poster

Another week, another new character poster from The Book of Boba Fett. This week, the spotlight goes to the unnamed cybernetics modifier from Boba Fett’s flashbacks in “Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm.” He’s the back alley surgeon that Boba brings Fennec Shand to in hopes that he can save her life after being shot in the gut (and making a slight retcon to The Mandalorian). Stephen “Thundercat” Bruner, a legendary bass player who has worked with the likes of Childish Gambino (fellow Star Wars star Donald Glover), Kendrick Lamar, and Mac Miller, plays that modifier.

You can check out The Book of Boba Fetter poster below. Here, you can also see official concept art for “Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm”.

Thus far, Thundercat’s appearance is little more than a cameo, but he could be back later. “Mods” have been a recurring theme in The Book of Boba Fett, as Fett recruited a group of modded street toughs into his growing team. Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher plays their leader, Drash. She says she’s not done on the show yet.

“Most of it was on the backlot. I have something else in the volume, but I also don’t know how much I can say. You can assume my character might be in more stuff,” Thatcher teased to The Hollywood Reporter when asked about working on the Star Wars series. “I don’t disappear. I don’t even know if I’m allowed to say that.”

She continued, “It’s such an honor to be a part of the Star Wars family because it brings in some of the most insanely talented people. Aesthetically, it’s so cool, too. The costumes that they gave me had so much detail, and I’ve never worked on anything like that before. There’s obviously a lot of pressure going into something with the biggest fanbase of all time. So I had to delete Twitter and Reddit because I didn’t want to look at anything. It’s inevitable that people are going to say what they want, but I’m really happy with how it turned out. I play a really cool character. I’ve been getting funny comments as people say I look like Julian Casablancas, Nina Hagen or Joan Jett. Basically, they say I look like anyone with a mullet, which is funny.”

What do you think of Thundercat’s The Book of Boba Fett poster? Let us know in the comments. The Book of Boba Fett debuts new episodes on Wednesdays on Disney+.