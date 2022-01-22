The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 4 Concept Art: The Gathering Storm

Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 4, “The Gathering Storm.” War is coming to the streets of Tatooine. Five years after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, bounty hunter-turned-Daimyo Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Master Assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) have staked their claim on the territory and crime empire of Jabba the Hutt. In flashbacks intersecting with Season 2 of The Mandalorian, “Chapter 4” reveals just how Boba saved Fennec — and what happened next.

Owing Boba a debt, the assassin agrees to help him infiltrate Jabba’s palace and recover his Firespray gunship: Slave I. “I’ll go for the ride,” Fennec tells Boba after blasting their way through the palace to free the ship. After gunning down the Nikto biker gang that slaughtered the Sand People, his tribe of Tusken Raiders, Boba returns to the Sarlacc pit for the first time since escaping its jaws years earlier.

Failing to find his armor — it was stripped away by Jawas and traded to the marshall Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) — Boba pilots his ship above the pit as Fennec detonates a seismic charge, killing the creature. Back in the present timeline of The Mandalorian, Boba recruits the Wookie gladiator Black Krrsantan (Carey Jones) and meets with the heads of the crime families of Mos Espa to form a defensive alliance. Their target: the trespassing Pyke Syndicate.

“I will fight these battles alone. I will vanquish these interlopers who threaten our planet. I will make the streets safe again,” vows Lord Fett, who asks only that the families remain neutral should the Pyke Syndicate seek them out to betray Boba. Warns Fennec, “We must prepare for war.”

Needing muscle, the familiar theme music of The Mandalorian signals the return of the armored bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). See the official Chapter 4 concept art in the gallery below.

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

