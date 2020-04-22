New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Clip Sees Ahsoka Seeking Maul

When Star Wars: The Clone Wars was cancelled unexpectedly back in 2013, fans were devastated that we'd never get to see a number of characters' narrative arcs completed, which includes never getting the showdown between Ahsoka and Maul that we had been waiting years to see. Fans might have seen what the characters got up to further down the line in Star Wars Rebels, but with the final season of The Clone Wars now debuting on Disney+, it would seem that audiences will finally get the showdown they've been waiting for. Check out the new clip above and tune in to the all-new episode when it lands on Disney+ this Friday, with new episodes continuing to debut each week on the service.

Ahsoka leads Republic clones to confront Maul’s forces on Mandalore, while Maul senses the impending chaos and makes a calculated play to ensure his own survival in “The Phantom Apprentice,” an all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars this Friday, April 24th on Disney+.

As hinted at by the title of the new episode, mirroring Maul's debut in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace back in 1999, we can surely expect to see the new episode fulfill a number of narrative threads that we've been looking forward to and thought we'd never witness after the series' seeming end.

The Clone Wars was cancelled the year after Lucasfilm was purchased by Disney, igniting theories from all corners of fandom about why the series ended preemptively. With the program airing on Cartoon Network, it would seem as though Disney had a vested interest in creating content for their own channels, as 2014 saw the debut of Star Wars Rebels on the Disney XD.

Luckily, Clone Wars creator Dave Filoni also created Rebels, which allowed him to mostly tie up some loose threads regarding Ahsoka and Maul. In the first season, Ahsoka was revealed to be a major operative for the Rebels and the series finale saw her surviving past the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Maul, meanwhile, descended even further into madness due to his hatred of the Jedi, ultimately confronting Obi-Wan Kenobi once again and meeting his demise.

Tune in to new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+ every Friday.

Are you looking forward to the new episode? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.