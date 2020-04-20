Star Wars: The Clone Wars Animator's Tweet Has Some Fans Thinking the Series Isn't Ending
When Star Wars: The Clone Wars was unexpectedly cancelled back in 2013, fans immediately began to let their voices be heard and began campaigning to get the series to return in some capacity, with that wish finally being granted as its final season is currently underway on Disney+. This new season was announced back in 2018 and has been billed as its "Final Season" since its announcement, but a recent message posted by a member of Lucasfilm's animation team has ignited wild speculation that this might not be the final season of the series after all, based on its positive reception.
"Glad to see so much love for our work in [The Clone Wars] again," lighting and effects supervisor Gianni Aliotti shared on Twitter. "Keep loving them and we'll keep making more."
Understandably, the tease of "we'll keep making more" conjured wild ideas that Clone Wars won't actually be ending, despite creator Dave Filoni regularly confirming that this was the final season and that Aliotti is more likely referring to more animated projects set within the galaxy far, far away.
Glad to see so much love for our work in #TheCloneWars again. Keep loving them and we'll keep making more. :) And fear not, we at Lucasfilm Animation are still going strong, even during #COVID19— Gianni Aliotti (@galiotti) April 17, 2020
Scroll down to see what fans thought about the possible tease of more Clone Wars episodes and catch new episodes on Fridays on Disney+.
Hope Beyond Hope
So grateful for what we got, and hopeful for the future. But I hope beyond hope we’ll get more of the third act of @TheCloneWars so #CloneWars can be truly completed. #Clonewarssaved #CompleteTheCloneWars— Peter Holmstrom (@peter_holms1138) April 18, 2020
Wait Wait Wait
Wait wait wait??? Keep making more...more Clone Wars?? Son Of Dathomir, Bounty Hunters, Dark Disciple, Utapau etc. I'm in. Great work with The Siege Of Mandalore it is phenomenally amazing and that's just ep 1— matthew (@DDDACREW2) April 17, 2020
Epic Duel
Any chance we could see the Battle of Coursant as an episode? Imagine seeing Yoda & Windu fight side by side & Shaak Ti fighting Grievous, we would love to see this animated & it would make so many people happy 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/7cRl6eTvXK— Steph (@Steph97154143) April 18, 2020
More Lost Missions
Any chance we are getting some of the other unfinished episodes as well after this season (the Kashyyyk Arc with the Bad Batch for exampel) ?
They could be released as a season special, new Lost Missions, a animated Movie or as a Mini spin-off series/movie. #TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/7ybOSsFFoy— DerOffeneFensterWahnsinnige🇩🇪 (@DojoKeks) April 17, 2020
Where Do I Sign?
I will sign any petition for more! #CompleteTheCloneWars (On another note, stay safe!) pic.twitter.com/lgPUKhNLUc— Connor Vezina (@connorvezina) April 19, 2020
Complete the Clone Wars
The work on #TheCloneWars season 7 is outstanding, and is monumental to the overall Star Wars story. However, for the legacy of this show - it'd be incredible to see the finished arcs find a way to our screens. Crystal Crisis, Kashyyyk, Cad Bane/Boba arc... #CompletetheCloneWars— Matt Geol (@Dr_Anrak) April 18, 2020
Pleeeeeease
Pleaseeeeeeee. We want it all haha. Beautiful work!! pic.twitter.com/co6jBA563d— Mandalorian Mark (@MarkMandalorian) April 18, 2020
Interesting
Confirmation of more clone wars content if we keep showing our support!??????? pic.twitter.com/80epQ33TrO— Teemo4Life (@DakDakMasta) April 18, 2020
Just 40 More
Would love to get the 40 remaining episodes of the show! #CompleteTheCloneWars— #CompleteTheCloneWars (@CompleteTCW) April 18, 2020
*blinks*
“keep making more” pic.twitter.com/FM2107zLvG— leesa | the r e y l o kiss (@leesalove321) April 18, 2020
