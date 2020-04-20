Star Wars: The Clone Wars Animator's Tweet Has Some Fans Thinking the Series Isn't Ending

When Star Wars: The Clone Wars was unexpectedly cancelled back in 2013, fans immediately began to let their voices be heard and began campaigning to get the series to return in some capacity, with that wish finally being granted as its final season is currently underway on Disney+. This new season was announced back in 2018 and has been billed as its "Final Season" since its announcement, but a recent message posted by a member of Lucasfilm's animation team has ignited wild speculation that this might not be the final season of the series after all, based on its positive reception.

"Glad to see so much love for our work in [The Clone Wars] again," lighting and effects supervisor Gianni Aliotti shared on Twitter. "Keep loving them and we'll keep making more."

Understandably, the tease of "we'll keep making more" conjured wild ideas that Clone Wars won't actually be ending, despite creator Dave Filoni regularly confirming that this was the final season and that Aliotti is more likely referring to more animated projects set within the galaxy far, far away.

Glad to see so much love for our work in #TheCloneWars again. Keep loving them and we'll keep making more. :) And fear not, we at Lucasfilm Animation are still going strong, even during #COVID19 — Gianni Aliotti (@galiotti) April 17, 2020

