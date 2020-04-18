Star Wars Fans Petition to Put Clone Wars’ Final Episodes Into Theaters

Star Wars: The Clone Wars this week began the Siege of Mandalore, its final story arc and one of the closing battles of the Clone Wars. Fans are loving the episode, which takes place during the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and sees, Darth Maul springing a trap on the Jedi. The episode was given some special treatment, with a unique intro that feels like something out of the Star Wars movies. That’s pretty fitting given the importance of the Siege of Mandalore and given that The Clone Wars began with a theatrically-released film in 2008.

It didn’t take long for fans to launch a petition asking Disney to edit the final four episodes of The Clone Wars together into an animated film that can be released in theaters during the holiday season. As they see it, this keeps the holiday Star Wars movie release tradition alive, brings Clone Wars full circle, and gives this epic storyline the status it deserves. Keep reading to see their main points and how fans are reacting.

There are still three more episodes of The Clone Wars to come, with the final episode dropping on Star Wars Day. Speaking with Comic Book Nation, voice actress Ashley Eckstein said these episodes are essential to the Star Wars saga.

“Well, I will tell you there is a lot to be excited about with these upcoming episodes,” Eckstein says. “I don’t want to say too much but I will say these episodes are epic. Truly some of the best Star Wars, I think, that’s ever been made. Everyone brought their A-game, everyone brought their best to these episodes and they’re truly mind-blowing and I think they’re gonna be essential viewing moving forward – especially as part of the films from Episode II to Episode III.

“I’ve been reading a lot of people’s comments and everyone wants to make the jump to the Siege of Mandalore. I mean, we’ve been waiting for that ever since Clone Wars was canceled at the end of Season Five. Thankfully, because of Star Wars Rebels we know that Ahsoka lives, we know that she survives but we don’t know how or why or what happened. So I had all those same questions. So I understand why everyone wants to jump straight to it. You really need the Siege of Mandalore to understand everything that happens in the Skywalker saga. It’s pretty incredible.”

New episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars debut Fridays on Disney+.

Mission Statement

We, the Undersigned, would like to formally and respectfully ask the powers that be at Lucasfilm and the Walt Disney Company to consider releasing Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ four-episode “Siege Of Mandalore” story arc in theaters as a feature film this December, or whenever the COVID-19 crisis has passed.

Film-Quality Animated

“The quality of animation, voice acting, sound, music and storytelling in “The Siege Of Mandalore” is nothing short of superb and rivals that of any feature-length animated film. It deserves to be on the big screen.”

Full Circle

“Being that Star Wars: The Clone Wars first debuted in 2008 as a feature film, it would be remarkably fitting to have the end of the series bookended by another film.”

A Star Wars Tradition

“Ever since 2015 with the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars fans and the public abroad have become accustomed to having a new Star Wars film in theaters near the end of the year. But with no Star Wars film slated for release this December the franchise would be noticeably absent from the holiday box office. Release “The Siege Of Mandalore” at this time would fill that void and keep a recent Star Wars tradition alive.”

Fan Responses:

“I am signing this petition because ‘The Clone Wars’ is an integral part of my life and because the Siege of Mandalore arc is meant for the big screen. I am grateful to Lucasfilm for finishing the series. Everything has been upgraded to the max and the animation is on the level of a Pixar movie. Also, the series started in a movie theater so it would be poetic if it ends the same way.” – Daniel Georgiev, Sofia, Bulgaria

Ducking

“I ducking love it” – Dalton Lang, Temiskaming Shores, Canada

It should end where it began.

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars began in cinemas. So why not let it end in cinemas too. Release an edited version of the arc in December. By then this pandemic will be over. And it’s something for fans to look forward too.” – Connor Heggie, newcastle, ENG, United Kingdom