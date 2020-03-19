Star Wars: The Clone Wars Fans Are Stoked to Watch Ahsoka’s Return

When the original run of Star Wars: The Clone Wars ended back in 2013, fans were devastated to say goodbye to its beloved characters, especially given that Ahsoka Tano‘s storyline ended on a cliffhanger, but with the first clip of this week’s new episode confirming the character’s return, fans are thrilled to learn more about her narrative. Luckily, fans have known since 2014 and her debut in Star Wars Rebels that she survived the events of the Clone Wars, with that series also shedding light on the cliffhanger moments we previously saw, but this week’s episode will see the Jedi return in full force.

In this week’s episode, after leaving the Jedi Order, Ahsoka Tano finds herself in the underworld of Coruscant where she befriends aspiring pilot Trace Martez. Enlisted by Trace’s sister Rafa to help build dangerous droids, Ahsoka opts to keep her Jedi past a secret in “Gone With a Trace.” The new episode debuts tomorrow on Disney+.

Check out how excited fans are to watch Ahsoka’s return!

Tomorrow!

We get more Ahsoka tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/MZO7NkLgPt — is social distancing (@ClashingSabers) March 19, 2020

Coming Back!

So Excited

So excited this Friday Ahsoka is back! 💗🎉 pic.twitter.com/1eSoKDWU1M — Rylee Moulton (@rylee_moulton) March 18, 2020

Counting the Hours

12 HOURS AHSOKA STANS pic.twitter.com/2lVgaP38S4 — lily | rebels enthusiast (@rebclstano) March 19, 2020

Ahsoka Nation

AHSOKA NATION HOW DO WE FEEL pic.twitter.com/TANRqkmPPP — maria ! kanan jarrus enthusiast (@Stxmpless) March 19, 2020

Ahsoka Day

ahsoka day tomorrow 😌pic.twitter.com/t9ORHj4Qtp — 𝙮𝙤𝙖𝙣𝙖 ୭̥⋆*｡ rex’s hand holder (@qveensshadow) March 19, 2020

Triumphant Return

At midnight tonight Ahsoka makes her triumphant return to #CloneWars ! Hope you all enjoy this first one and have fun meeting Trace and Rafa Martez. The countdown to Mandalore has begun! — Keith Kellogg (@Keith_Kellogg) March 19, 2020

Pumped

“Embrace others for their differences, for that makes you whole.”



Finally finished colouring some Bad Batch art. Really enjoyed this arc of the Clone Wars but boy am I pumped for Ahsoka’s return! pic.twitter.com/4KvPoWgb13 — Jake Bartok (@JR_Bartok) March 19, 2020

Beautiful Animation

can we appreciate how beautiful ahsoka looks in season seven,,, pic.twitter.com/F8E2MgN5qg — AHSOKA TANO DAY (@anldalax) March 15, 2020

How It’s Done