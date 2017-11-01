New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Synopsis Teases Rey Going to the Dark Side

After the latest trailer for the new Star Wars movie hinted at a dark new direction for Rey, fans have been speculating what would happen in the latest film.

But the Japanese website for Star Wars: The Last Jedi offered some more insight into Rey’s journey, revealing how much she has in common with Kylo Ren as both characters grapple with the Light and Dark Sides of the Force.

Along with yesterday’s reveal of the new Japanese trailer and poster, the official Disney website had a curious description of the new film in their new announcement. Tumblr user Sakurau211 provided this translation of the text, hinting at some dark developments for Daisy Ridley‘s character.

The Light? The Darkness? Rey and Kylo, two people who seem to move between the two; a new shocking development is hinted to await them in Star Wars – The Last Jedi.

Although the world was shocked to see that the hand offered to Rey belonged to that of Kylo Ren, what awaits Rey and Kylo is the question of “The Light? Or the Darkness?”, as together they are tossed and moved by the powerful Force.

Rey, who, even though in the previous film ‘The Force Awakens’ awakened the Force, carries a sense of being lost and unsure; will she be taken away by the darkness…. Kylo, who killed Han Solo, despite the fact that he was his real father; will the hopeful small amount of light that still remains in his heart be able to undo the darkness!?

These two figures who seem to resonate with each other; we cannot take our eyes off of them!!

Fans who were hoping the new trailer was misleading or contained a red herring of the events in the new Star Wars movie might be disappointed by this description, as it further hints toward Rey’s descent into the darkness.

Will the young Force user succumb to temptation of the evil Dark Side? Will she be resolute in her commitment to the Light? Or will she and Kylo Ren achieve a balance between the two halves of the Force?

We’ll find out when Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15.