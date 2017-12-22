‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: The Biggest Difference Between Snoke’s Ship & Darth Vader’s Ship Revealed

Star Wars: The Last Jedi gave fans quite a lot to take in, including some pretty impressive aircrafts. And when it came to designing the First Order’s massive ship, the film had a pretty unique approach.

Spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below!

Since The Last Jedi debuted a week ago, fans have been taken aback by the sight of Supreme Leader Snoke‘s (Andy Serkis) Mega Destroyer, in which much of the film’s conflict takes place. The vessel has a pretty massive size and construction, something that sparked from the ship needing to serve a different function.

“It’s a big flying city.” Kevin Jenkins, the film’s design supervisor, said in The Last Jedi‘s Visual Dictionary. “Vader’s Executor is simply a headquarters, but Snoke doesn’t have a planet, so he lives on the ship.”

When you step back and think about it, this reasoning does make sense, and certainly helps contribute to the ever-growing mystery surrounding Snoke’s origins. And according to Jenkins, designing the Mega Destroyer was actually a pretty easy process.

“Snoke’s Mega Destroyer, Supremacy, came pretty quick.” Jenkins revealed. “We sat down and talked about the big Star Destroyer, and Rian [Johnson] said ‘What about a big flying wing? That might be cool.’ And I did only about six or seven shapes. He chose one, and then I worked up a painting that ended up in the moviescape [the collection of concept art that spans the entire film, chronologically] for the whole journey.”

In early drafts, the Supremacy almost included more bells and whistles on its exterior, but Jenkins and Johnson reached a sort of compromise with the end result.

“Very early on, I thought it would be cool to have Star Destroyer docking bays on the front or sides of the Mega Destroyer.” Jenkins added. “But Rian said ‘No, it’s getting too busy. That’s not Star Wars.’ or ‘We don’t need that.’ He was right: It comes back to that simplicity of design. We just kept returning to a huge flying wing.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.