Star Wars: Rian Johnson Shares "Most Cursed Image of All Time" From The Last Jedi Set

Fans of Rian Johnson have been getting a lot of exciting news lately as the casting announcements for his Knives Out sequel keep pouring in. While we can't wait to see what Johnson has in store for us, we also love throwbacks from his past projects, especially when it comes to Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Johnson occasionally posts photos from the set of the movie, and his latest is a hilarious face-swap between him and franchise star, Daisy Ridley (Rey).

"My phone decided to remind me that 4 years ago today Daisy and I face-swapped and created the most cursed image of all time," Johnson wrote. You can check out the bizarre photo in the tweet below:

My phone decided to remind me that 4 years ago today Daisy and I face-swapped and created the most cursed image of all time pic.twitter.com/D1RXzpVTze — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2021

Fans of The Last Jedi have been eager to see Johnson return to the wide world of Star Wars. In fact, he recently told Sariah Wilson during an interview that he would love to direct an episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

"I asked Rian if he'd ever consider doing an episode of The Mandalorian," Wilson tweeted. "He said he was dying to, but that for him it's all about scheduling. He's been writing [Knives Out 2] and now he's going to go directly into filming it. So it would be a matter of finding time to break away and do it. He said he has spoken to Dave Filoni about it. He had gone and visited the set during Season 1. He said it was so cool and I told him I was very jealous. He had seen 'Baby Yoda' months before the reveal."

Wilson continued, "He said it was fascinating seeing the way that they're shooting the show. He asked if I'd seen BTS stuff (of course I have). He said when he was standing there in that space and they did the thing where they moved the camera and the perspective on the screen shifted he said he almost fell over. You get vertigo. That it's almost like virtual reality. That it's fascinating and feels so real when you're standing there. It's really interesting to see how it translates onscreen."

Fans are also waiting on Johnson's long-rumored Star Wars trilogy. Back in February, Wilson took to Twitter once again to confirm the movies are still happening. "I'm just going to post this now because I can see that I'm going to get a lot of requests - Yes, Rian's SW trilogy is still on. No dates or timelines because he has other projects going on, but it is happening. THAT IS ALL I KNOW ABOUT IT."

Star Wars: The Last Jedi and more are available to watch on Disney+.