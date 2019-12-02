Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fan Edit Puts Baby Yoda in an ’80s Sitcom

Star Wars fans are debating on social media whether The Mandalorian is an homage to the samurai film genre or to Westerns. One fan circumvented that debate and went full galaxy brain by imagining the series as a sitcom. Gareth Wood picked up on the chemistry between the Mandalorian and “baby Yoda.” He imagined the duo as the leads of a 1980s sitcom and edited together an appropriate opening titles sequence with a cheesy theme song. You can watch the video above. Since fans can’t seem to get enough of baby Yoda, they should appreciate seeing him and his protective guardian in a new context.

Bryce Dallas Howard directed the most recent episode of The Mandalorian, “Chapter 4: Sanctuary.” She described the experience of directing the episode in September. “Getting to be a director, part of The Mandalorian, it’s been like…Jon [Favreau] didn’t even know that about me,” said Howard. “It was a dream come true on so many levels. He’s a brilliant filmmaker, but a better mentor — he just wants to share in the excitement and passion of filmmaking and what’s possible. Nothing about it that’s proprietary. It’s let’s push this forward and see what else can happen. I was doing Dads at the same time I was shooting Mandalorian and the stuff I was learning from Jon Favreau was completely applicable to a documentary.”

She followed that with a post on Instagram in November. “It’s been a surreal and exhilarating experience getting to direct in the Star Wars universe!” she wrote. “Thank you always and forever to George for starting it all, @dave.filoni for being our oracle, everyone at @lucasfilm, all the fans who came out last night to celebrate this next chapter, and a deep thank you to the entire Star Wars family for making this possible! Last, but very much so not least, thank you @jonfavreau for giving me a shot, for mentoring me, for inspiring and empowering every soul on set, and for dreaming big for all of us… @themandalorian is streaming now on @disneyplus.”

