‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ Adds ‘Batman v Superman’ Stunt Coordinator

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Wonder Woman stunt coordinator Ryan Watson has boarded The Mandalorian, Discussing Film reports.

The first live-action Star Wars series to premiere on streaming service Disney+, The Mandalorian is steered by series writer-producer Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Lion King) and is set after 1983's Return of the Jedi but before 2015's The Force Awakens.

Also on board as producers are Dave Filoni (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

Pedro Pascal (Wonder Woman 1984) heads a cast that includes Gina Carano (Deadpool), Carl Weathers (Predator), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Nick Nolte (Hulk) and Werner Herzog (Jack Reacher). Pascal portrays a lone gunfighter who operates in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far outside the authority of the New Republic.

Later reports pointed to The Mandalorian taking place five years after Jedi, the action revolving around the Outer Rim — the same out-of-the-way part of the galaxy where Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the upcoming immersive Star Wars-inspired theme park expansion coming to the Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts, is set.

Directors tapped for the series include Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) and first time television director Bryce Dallas Howard, daughter of Solo: A Star Wars Story director Ron Howard.

"I couldn't be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform," Kennedy shared in a statement announcing the series.

"Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base."

With Lucasfilm being one of five pillars planned for Disney+ — others include branded sections Disney, Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic — the company will also debut a spy thriller centered around Rogue One's Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) to debut sometime after The Mandalorian serves as a launch title when Disney+ goes live later this year.