Don’t Worry, Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Yoda GIFs Are Back Online

The Star Wars fandom has been taken by storm with the release of the brand new series on the Disney+ streaming service. But the popularity of Star Wars: The Mandalorian can’t even compare to the obsession with the show’s new character, the Child affectionately referred to as Baby Yoda. But the Internet suffered a major blow when GIPHY deleted the treasure trove of Baby Yoda GIF files, leaving people on Twitter and Facebook without the best method to express their love and gratitude of the amazing new Star Wars character.

But we’ve learned that this whole mishap has been a mistake, and are happy to report that Baby Yoda GIF animations are back online!

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook received a statement from a GIPHY spokesperson who provided an explanation for the reason why the Baby Yoda GIFs were deleted.

“Last week, there was some confusion around certain content uploaded to GIPHY and we temporarily removed these GIFs while we reviewed the situation,” GIPHY’s spokesperson stated. “We apologize to both Disney and Vulture for any inconvenience, and we are happy to report that the GIFs are once again live on GIPHY.”

WHEW. That was a close one. The Internet cannot survive without the most important character in Star Wars history since… ever. And because of Lucasfilm‘s secrecy, no one had any idea what was coming with that big reveal. The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau explained the reasoning behind this storytelling choice.

“I wanted to surprise people, and I wanted to—well, there are bigger arcs that go through the whole season and the whole throw of the show,” Favreau explained to Collider. “So as fun as it is to reveal new characters and surprise them, it also fits into a larger narrative about what’s going on in the galaxy after the revolution, and this is an important character.”

Executive producer and Star Wars mastermind Dave Filoni also addressed the introduction of Baby Yoda, revealing that they will continue to keep the character’s mysterious heritage a secret.

“It’s exciting but I think there’s a lot of responsibility around it,” Filoni said to Entertainment Tonight. “I mean one of the reasons that I really got interested in this story that Jon as pitched was the subject of this child, and just knowing George (Lucas) and how important the character of Yoda is to him I wanted to make sure that I could help shepherd this idea. I think we still want to keep a lot of things a mystery, we don’t want to go around answering things and making him less special but let’s tell a story that’s interesting and compelling and add to this great galaxy.”

New episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian premiere on Disney+ every Friday. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.