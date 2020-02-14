Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda Land on Cover of Empire

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian came to an end in December and season two isn’t expected to premiere until October, but that’s not stopping Mando and Baby Yoda from being hot topics. The two main characters from the hit Disney+ series are gracing the latest covers of Empire Magazine. The Mandalorian-themed issue is honoring the fact that the streaming service is launching in the UK on March 24th, and “takes an exclusive deep dive into the first ever live-action Star Wars show, telling the full story of the galaxy far, far away’s new dawn.” The issue includes new interviews featuring the series’ showrunner, Jon Favreau, as well as Mando himself, Pedro Pascal, and Taika Waititi , who voiced IG-11 on the series and directed the season finale.

“This is the way. Empire’s #TheMandalorian issue tells the full story of Star Wars’ new dawn – hunt down a copy near you from Thurs 20 February. READ MORE,” Empire Magazine tweeted. “Empire’s most-wanted subscriber cover for #TheMandalorian issue is illustrated exclusively by @samgilbey.”

Recently, Favreau spoke about the inspiration behind his show’s most popular character, Baby Yoda.

“I think what’s great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don’t know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that’s why people are so curious about this little one of the same species.”

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to premiere in October. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The Mandalorian themed edition of Empire Magazine hits newsstands on February 20th. The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.