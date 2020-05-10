Star Wars: Baby Yoda Grows Up to Be a Teenage Jerk in The Mandalorian Parody Cartoon

Fans might have to wait a bit before new episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian drop on Disney+, but that doesn't mean there's not some cool content floating around. Recently, AOK, a channel that makes "face-melting animated and live-action shorts" created a hilarious "Teen Yoda" cartoon that's a sitcom-style look at the angsty little dude's life with his adopted dad. Teen Yoda sure is a brat and makes Teen Groot from Avengers: Infinity War look like a true angel. Teen Yoda gives Mando a hard time about blue milk, he vapes, he's in a band called Sith Order, and he even Force chokes the neighbor.

"Thought the Mandalorian had his hands full with Baby Yoda? Wait until you see him as an angsty teenager," AOK writes. “He does whatever he wants of course / He’s angsty and he can use the Force," the show's theme song begins. “A Darth someday I will be,” proclaims the angsty teen. You can watch the video above or click here. You can also check out stills from the animated video in the Instagram post below:

Recently, The Mandalorian's showrunner Jon Favreau spoke about the inspiration behind Baby Yoda."I think what's great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don't know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that's why people are so curious about this little one of the same species."

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to premiere in October. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+.

