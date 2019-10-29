Star Wars: The Mandalorian Confirms First Look at Bill Burr’s Character

At long last, the much-anticipated second trailer for Disney+’s The Mandalorian has arrived, providing Star Wars fans with a few more tidbits to discuss in the coming weeks. That includes the first look at comedian Bill Burr‘s mysterious bounty hunter character. Around a minute and 28 seconds into the trailer, you can see Burr’s bounty hunter peak around a corner while firing at an off-screen nemesis with a pair of blasters. He also appears to have another automated blaster affixed to his back; either way, he’s set in the weapons department.

Exact details about Burr’s character remain scarce, although the actor appeared on The Rich Eisen Show last month to talk about his role. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say. I was in the trailer, you can see the back of my bald head for a half a second,” Burr explained with a laugh. “I’ve never been a sci-fi [guy]. I like Blade Runner. There was a movie that Sam Rockwell did called Moon. I was never into the Star Wars thing, by the time I saw it I was too old, Ewoks and stuff. I wanted to see Fast Times At Ridgemont High, so I missed the boat.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I ran into Jon [Favreau] somewhere, hanging with Mike Binder,” he continued. “I should start giving that guy a commission. [Jon Favreau says to Bill] ‘I’m doing this Star Wars thing do you want to do something?’ and I’m like ‘I don’t know, I’m kind of always making fun of it’. And he goes ‘I think it would be funny, I think your fans would get a kick out of the fact you’re in it’. And I went in there and they’re shooting it like a Spaghetti Western and I was like immediately so psyched to be apart of it. You gotta see the trailer.”

A logline for the series confirms it takes place sometime after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. “The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

The Mandalorian releases November 12th on Disney+ while Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker bows in theaters December 20th.

What have you thought about the two trailers for The Mandalorian released so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!