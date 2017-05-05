Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Are Comparing Baby Yoda Scene to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s Baby Groot Moment

"Chapter 12: The Seige," the latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, dropped on Disney+ today and it's already a hot topic on social media. The fans are praising Carl Weathers' for directing the episode, gushing over Baby Yoda, and more. There are lots of Baby Yoda moments that are being talked about from his adorable day in school to puking up macaroons, but the episode's opening scene is also drawing some comparisons to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

At the beginning of "Chapter 12," Mando (Pedro Pascal) is attempting to get Baby Yoda to help fix the ship since The Child can fit in the small space needed for some of the electrical work. Mando tries his best to explain the wires, but poor little baby gets a shock and Mando gives up. The moment is very similar to the button scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. in which Rocket tries to tell Baby Groot that one button will set off a bomb and kill everyone, but the little guy just isn't getting it.

There have been a lot of comparisons to Baby Yoda and Baby Groot since the former hit the scene last year. We've seen fan art, short films, and some battles between the two adorable Disney characters. In this case, people are just enjoying their similar behavior. You can check out some of the tweet reactions below...