Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Are Comparing Baby Yoda Scene to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s Baby Groot Moment
"Chapter 12: The Seige," the latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, dropped on Disney+ today and it's already a hot topic on social media. The fans are praising Carl Weathers' for directing the episode, gushing over Baby Yoda, and more. There are lots of Baby Yoda moments that are being talked about from his adorable day in school to puking up macaroons, but the episode's opening scene is also drawing some comparisons to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
At the beginning of "Chapter 12," Mando (Pedro Pascal) is attempting to get Baby Yoda to help fix the ship since The Child can fit in the small space needed for some of the electrical work. Mando tries his best to explain the wires, but poor little baby gets a shock and Mando gives up. The moment is very similar to the button scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. in which Rocket tries to tell Baby Groot that one button will set off a bomb and kill everyone, but the little guy just isn't getting it.
There have been a lot of comparisons to Baby Yoda and Baby Groot since the former hit the scene last year. We've seen fan art, short films, and some battles between the two adorable Disney characters. In this case, people are just enjoying their similar behavior. You can check out some of the tweet reactions below...
Love This
Baby Yoda & Baby Groot — same energy#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/jwvwOdJUyd— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 20, 2020
Kindred Spirits
Same Vibes #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/qJlUBusEqZ— Andrew (@Raumdeuter2018) November 20, 2020
So Noticeable
Je sais pas si ça vient de mon amour bien trop prononcé pour les Gardiens (ce qui est possible) où si ça se remarque vraiment, mais j'ai pensé à ça pendant toute l'intro du dernier #TheMandalorian 😭
Baby Groot x Baby Yoda, same energy. pic.twitter.com/XUhzs3BW3W— ValWho Artworks (@ValWhoOnline) November 20, 2020
"Made My Year"
My gosh #TheMandalorian just keeps getting better and better! And also the nods to Baby Groot in GotG Vol. 2 just made my year. Like this: pic.twitter.com/eEC9SyGCvA— Chase Dunnette (@ChaseDunnette) November 20, 2020
The Vibes Are Strong With This One
🚨mandalorian chapter 12 spoilers🚨
This is giving me serious Rocket telling Groot which button to press vibes in GOTG 2 pic.twitter.com/7WKpF3BHT2— QueenInTheNorth (@QueenInTheNor17) November 20, 2020
No Choice But to Stan
Such Baby Groot vibes in this episode!!! I loved it!! #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/cO0R3PHwBg— 🌼Jenna🌼 (@thedjarinclan) November 20, 2020
What Do You Think? Was It Cuter?
Was the opening of this week's #TheMandalorian just a replay of that Baby Groot and Rocket Raccoon scene from #GOTGVol2 - but cuter? 😂— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) November 20, 2020