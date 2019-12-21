Baby Yoda Meets Baby Groot In Amazing Fan Short Film

It didn’t take long after the debut of “Baby Yoda” on The Mandalorian for his popularity to lead to comparisons, particularly to another famous Disney-created baby, Baby Groot. Both inhabiting galaxies far, far away and both more adorable than the world can handle, it’s only natural. One fan has taken the idea of the pair meeting to a hilarious (and naturally, precious) lengths and created an original CG short featuring the pair meeting.

Animated by Saruhan Saral (aka Mightraccoon!), the short sees Baby Groot in his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 outfit, dancing on an unnamed planet to music from a boom box. After Baby Yoda finds and consumes a nearby frog, he does what The Child has been known to do on The Mandalorian, press buttons. The pair bicker after Baby Yoda continues to turn off Groot’s music, leading to a confrontation that thankfully does not draw any green blood or splinters. You can watch the full short in the player above.

The match up between the two characters was broached by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who said: “I only know Baby Yoda as a character in memes. He looks just like a baby but Yoda so I imagine Baby Groot would tear him into pieces.”

Even Saturday Night Live got in on the comparisons between the two with Kyle Mooney taking on the role of the beloved Star Wars character during the show’s “Weekend Update” sketch to talk about the latest happening in his life. Bordering on the edge of risque, Mooney’s Baby Yoda dove into several different adult themes, such as who slept with who on the set of The Mandalorian. Then, the character took it all up a notch by throwing shade at Guardians of the Galaxy’s Baby Groot, saying he’d snap the Marvel character like a twig.

In a surprising move, The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm elected to keep Baby Yoda a secret ahead of his Disney+ debut, meaning precious little official merchandise featuring the character was available in time for the 2019 holiday season. Since then, toy and merch manufacturers have been revealing what they will be offering in early 2020 including an elaborate Baby Yoda plush, which was previposuly sold out on Amazon months ahead of its release.

