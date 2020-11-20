Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Carl Weathers Directed Chapter 12 and Fans Are Loving It
Actor Carl Weathers has been winning over fans for decades, having starred in projects like Rocky, Predator, and Happy Gilmore, which made him a welcome addition to the galaxy far, far away when he starred as Greef Karga in the debut season of The Mandalorian. The actor was so compelling, in fact, that even though he was only supposed to have a guest spot appearance, his charm and charisma saw his character get reworked to return later in the season. This week, Weathers showed off another set of his talents by starring in and directing The Mandalorian, which has fans thrilled.
Weathers has directed a number of TV episodes over the years, but fans were especially impressed with how he seamlessly joined the Star Wars franchise to capture all of The Mandalorian's sense of action and excitement, as well as its heart.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Weathers' work on The Mandalorian!
Wow
Uh. Wow! Carl Weathers can direct a Star War, that’s for sure! It was great to see the band back together as well! Great episode of #TheMandalorian and can’t wait to see what the second half of season two brings us! pic.twitter.com/DefeautPtp— From a Certain POV Podcast (@certainpovpod) November 20, 2020
Fantastic
#TheMandalorian Chapter 12 was FANTASTIC. Greatly directed by Carl Weathers who infused his own style of 80’s Action into this. Incredible shots, set pieces, subtle world building moments and down right adorable moments with #BabyYoda makes this great set up for what’s to come! pic.twitter.com/wGB4awuvxc— Zachalorian & Baby Yoda 👽🔥 (@popetheking) November 20, 2020
Pretty Good
Carl Weathers did a pretty good job directing this latest episode of The Mandalorian!— Knuckle Head (@Knuckle_HeadTV) November 20, 2020
Action and Humor
I had a fun time with this week's episode of #TheMandalorian. IMO it had a ton of solid action and humor, not to mention the inclusion of some neat legends stuff. It was great to see Carl Weathers' Greef Karga again. I thought he did a pretty good job directing the episode too. pic.twitter.com/odm5PaU6AM— Jacen Solo🎄🇦🇺📽️🎮 ⊃∪∩⪽ (@C43DU5) November 20, 2020
Great Job
Carl Weathers did a great job directing this episode of #TheMandalorian! pic.twitter.com/xRBzV527F8— Hector J. Navarro (@HectorNavarro_) November 20, 2020
Son of a...
Carl Weathers . . . You son of a bitch pic.twitter.com/J27bkUZ1aJ— John T. Rodriguez (@John_T_Rod) November 20, 2020
Legend
Congrats to absolute legend Carl Weathers on directing the latest Mandalorian 🔥
Disney checks can buy a lot of Burger King soft drinks and ham bones pic.twitter.com/ohELjuW5Jt— Mike, aka ElectricDCx, Console War Hippy (@PSN_ElectricDC) November 20, 2020
Crushed It
Carl Weathers CRUSHED this episode. No spoilers, but it has pretty much every kind of Star Wars scene you'd want, and they're all GREAT. Well done, sir! 🤝#BePeace https://t.co/aO77xqEAUL— The Den of Nerds (@TheDenofNerds) November 20, 2020
Awesome
Yoooo Carl Weathers directed the latest episode of the Mandalorian!!! That episode was Awesome!! pic.twitter.com/asAcXS5mtJ— RungoMcWild❼ (@unrooolie) November 20, 2020
Never Disappoints
carl weathers never disappoints pic.twitter.com/uQeCEXRka1— |Blake| The Turkey Gobbling Olivia Rodrigo simp (@crazyduckzxc) November 20, 2020