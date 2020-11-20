Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Carl Weathers Directed Chapter 12 and Fans Are Loving It

Actor Carl Weathers has been winning over fans for decades, having starred in projects like Rocky, Predator, and Happy Gilmore, which made him a welcome addition to the galaxy far, far away when he starred as Greef Karga in the debut season of The Mandalorian. The actor was so compelling, in fact, that even though he was only supposed to have a guest spot appearance, his charm and charisma saw his character get reworked to return later in the season. This week, Weathers showed off another set of his talents by starring in and directing The Mandalorian, which has fans thrilled.

Weathers has directed a number of TV episodes over the years, but fans were especially impressed with how he seamlessly joined the Star Wars franchise to capture all of The Mandalorian's sense of action and excitement, as well as its heart.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Weathers' work on The Mandalorian!