Baby Yoda Fans Are Losing It Over This Mandalorian Moment
It's Friday and you know what that means... a new episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian dopped on Disney+! During this week's episode, "Chapter 12: The Siege," which was directed by Greef Karga actor Carl Weathers, we saw some mysterious new stormtroopers and the return of one of the most hated things in Star Wars history. The episode is a hot topic on social media, and like most weeks, one of the main trends is Baby Yoda. Will we ever get sick of talking about that cute little Child? Unlikely! During the latest ep, Baby Yoda uses his Force powers to steal a snack from a fellow child. The treat, which resembles macaroons, ended up being a bit much for poor Baby, who puked up his snack after a bumpy ride in the Razor Crest.
The adorable/gross moment has become a hot topic on social media because whether he's throwing up or eating a bunch of Frog Lady's unfertilized eggs, Twitter can't stop talking about the little dude. You can read some of the best tweet reactions to the puke moment as well as some other Baby Yoda highlights from "Chapter 12" below...
Daddy Din
mando spoilers // #TheMandalorian
din using his cape to wipe off the child's puke from his robe 😭 pic.twitter.com/wMCnKkrutK— april ✿ mando spoilers (@mandoslut) November 20, 2020
Too Dang Cute
Papa Din wiping the puke off Baby Yoda’s mouth with HIS CAPE has me ascending to another dimension 😭 #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/1cBrOGXzHZ— Sheby Amany (@xSHEBYx) November 20, 2020
So Pure
cw mando mandalorian spoilers #TheMandalorian— b • moff gideon supremacy (@mauldaIorian) November 20, 2020

din’s “oh boy” theyre so🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/pohhkHltCh
Get That Child a New Outfit
Can they buy Baby Yoda new clothes now ? He’s been wearing the same thing for a long time ? Now it has puke stains !! #TheMandalorian https://t.co/RIvH3yyAIk— Mysterious Stranger (@fluffybook) November 20, 2020
We're All in Our Feels
CW / / MANDO SPOILERS— harley ❖ mando s2 spoilers! (@SITHARKHAM) November 20, 2020





PLS THE WAY MANDO USED HIS CAPE TO WIPE THE BABY PUKE OFF OF BABY YODA MY HEART
This Moment, Though
Baby asked politely if lil dude would share his cookies. 🤷
November 20, 2020
Macaroons Have Never Been This Cute
Baby yoda eating macarons in class 🥺 ARE YOU FREAKING KIDDING ME!?! 😭♥️😭♥️ #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/zPGlDLZ58U— satan (@mega_intense) November 20, 2020
The Moment Before
Baby Yoda ist definitiv ein Speedjunkie :-D #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/GElgnysUzZ— 𝓢𝓪𝓷𝓷𝓮 (@Sanne_Leetz) November 20, 2020
Don't Forget This Scene
mando spoilers // #TheMandalorian
look at baby yoda being confused as heck on what to do lmaoo pic.twitter.com/1vY5F3xGYd— april ✿ mando spoilers (@mandoslut) November 20, 2020
Still Laughing
cw // mando spoilers , #TheMandalorian spoilers
Baby yoda, the electrician pic.twitter.com/BMWSal7qCt— Ara • Pedro's 𓃰 tattoos • she/they (@DinsDarksaber) November 20, 2020
In Conclusion, We Love Them
mando spoilers // #TheMandalorian
the child looking up at din. he's curious about his face now since seeing the other mandalorians the last episode 😭 pic.twitter.com/LHFzVkcWx0— april ✿ mando spoilers (@mandoslut) November 20, 2020