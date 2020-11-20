Baby Yoda Fans Are Losing It Over This Mandalorian Moment

It's Friday and you know what that means... a new episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian dopped on Disney+! During this week's episode, "Chapter 12: The Siege," which was directed by Greef Karga actor Carl Weathers, we saw some mysterious new stormtroopers and the return of one of the most hated things in Star Wars history. The episode is a hot topic on social media, and like most weeks, one of the main trends is Baby Yoda. Will we ever get sick of talking about that cute little Child? Unlikely! During the latest ep, Baby Yoda uses his Force powers to steal a snack from a fellow child. The treat, which resembles macaroons, ended up being a bit much for poor Baby, who puked up his snack after a bumpy ride in the Razor Crest.

The adorable/gross moment has become a hot topic on social media because whether he's throwing up or eating a bunch of Frog Lady's unfertilized eggs, Twitter can't stop talking about the little dude. You can read some of the best tweet reactions to the puke moment as well as some other Baby Yoda highlights from "Chapter 12" below...