Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Are Devastated Over SPOILER's Death

By Jamie Jirak

The penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian's third season, "The Spies," was released on Disney+ today, and it featured a lot of excitement, drama, and unexpected loss. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Bo-Katan Kyrze (Katee Sackhoff) led a party of Mandalorians that included both The Children of the Watch and the Nite Owls down to Mandalore in the hope of finding the Great Forge in order to reclaim their planet. However, they soon discover that Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and the Empire never left Mandalore, and built a base beneath its surface. The Mandalorians face off with Stormtroopers in Beskar armor but are ultimately forced to retreat, and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is captured. Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher) stays behind to fight and ultimately dies to ensure the other Mandalorians live. 

While it's sad to see Paz go, especially since he's leaving behind his son, Ragnar (Wesley Kimmel), the character did go out like a total badass. He shot up many enemies before he was taken down by some fierce Praetorian Guards. Unsurprisingly, Star Wars fans are mourning the loss of the character who has become a staple in the show's third season, but they are also praising his big exit.

You can check out some of the tweets about Paz Vizsla's death below... 

What did you think about the latest episode of The Mandalorian? Tell us in the comments!

of