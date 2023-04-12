Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Are Devastated Over SPOILER's Death
The penultimate episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian's third season, "The Spies," was released on Disney+ today, and it featured a lot of excitement, drama, and unexpected loss. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Bo-Katan Kyrze (Katee Sackhoff) led a party of Mandalorians that included both The Children of the Watch and the Nite Owls down to Mandalore in the hope of finding the Great Forge in order to reclaim their planet. However, they soon discover that Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and the Empire never left Mandalore, and built a base beneath its surface. The Mandalorians face off with Stormtroopers in Beskar armor but are ultimately forced to retreat, and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is captured. Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher) stays behind to fight and ultimately dies to ensure the other Mandalorians live.
While it's sad to see Paz go, especially since he's leaving behind his son, Ragnar (Wesley Kimmel), the character did go out like a total badass. He shot up many enemies before he was taken down by some fierce Praetorian Guards. Unsurprisingly, Star Wars fans are mourning the loss of the character who has become a staple in the show's third season, but they are also praising his big exit.
You can check out some of the tweets about Paz Vizsla's death below...
Hate To See Him Go
Rest in peace Paz Vizsla you were a real one you deserved sm better 😭😭#Mandalorian #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/xlyYSfHQY3— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) April 12, 2023
Pour One Out
// #Mandalorian spoilers
MY BOY PAZ VIZSLA I BEEFED WITH YOU BUT YOU WERE A G AND YOU WILL BE MISSED pic.twitter.com/nuzklwxtBL— hope 🤎🖤 (@thehopefiles17) April 12, 2023
An Unforgettable Exit
#TheMandalorian spoilers !!— lottie⁷ 🍇 Bo-Katan lesbian truther (@ch4rlottespeaks) April 12, 2023
rip Paz Vizsla 🕊️ you were so sexy with that machine gun 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/HMOlRjlT1X
Ouch
//#Mando spoilers
ya know the saddest thing about paz’s death is that ragnar will not have his father come back to him… pic.twitter.com/G2RvY9Jbfc
It Hurts
#Mandalorian spoilers— sierra 💗 mando spoilers ‼️ (@sierraknowsu) April 12, 2023
Din doesn’t know Paz is dead. pic.twitter.com/82EybIvy7J
All Of Us
// #TheMandalorian spoilers
me to Paz Vizsla: pic.twitter.com/wreTCQQaSf— Ly 💫 (@spoiler4you) April 12, 2023
"This Is Not The Way"
the mandalorian spoilers— lara amorkatan truther (@kotefett) April 12, 2023
paz vizsla orphaned his son.. THIS IS NOT THE WAY I CANT DO THIS. pic.twitter.com/PJB6KfAVte
Denial
paz vizsla is coming back guys, don’t worry pic.twitter.com/4sq77cG8Wu— vic 🇧🇷 MANDO & 9-1-1/LONESTAR SPOILERS (@EDDIESKRAKEN) April 12, 2023
Din, Though
#themandalorian spoilers
paz dead and din captured what the FUCKApril 12, 2023
Tensions Are High
#Mandalorian I'm coming for you Dave Filoni for Paz pic.twitter.com/XfX5F1Ezd5— New Year New Ken (@KFI117) April 12, 2023
Season 3 Is Pain
#TheMandalorian spoilersApril 12, 2023
grogu had to watch din getting captured… paz vizsla’s kid will never gonna see him again… din is probably goin to get tortured…. next week is gonna be hell
In Conclusion
#TheMandalorian— tori ☻ | tlou + mando (@pepsipascal) April 12, 2023
rip paz vizsla you deserved the world. pic.twitter.com/GsU43GVdrx
