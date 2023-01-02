Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Teases Retribution From Moff Gideon in Season 3

The Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, as well as the events of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, left a number of figures with a score to settle as we head towards Season 3, with star Giancarlo Esposito teasing how his Moff Gideon is looking to level the playing field after a seeming defeat. The actor's comments not only tease that Gideon will be making a comeback, but that he could be making a return that makes him even more powerful than what we've seen before. The Mandalorian Season 3 is slated to premiere on Disney+ on March 1st.

"You're going to get some Moff Gideon. I mean, I always want more Moff Gideon -- I've got to be honest with you! But, you know, you're going to get a good amount of Moff Gideon," Esposito shared with TVLine. "You always want to see the phoenix rise from the ashes. Or, you want to see a nefarious villain rise from the ashes. And believe me, he will."

As if these comments and the conflicts between the villain and Din Djarin aren't exciting enough, Esposito previously shared how the upcoming season could be the best yet for the series.

"I just think that the show gets more expanded and more visually profound with each season. And I think it's the vision of Jon Favreau and David Filoni, certainly, that begins that expansion. But it's also all of the artisans that they trust to collaborate with them. I was blown away by that sizzle reel. All of a sudden, the world just came at you in a much more intense, and – it's always been gratifying – but in a way that allowed you to know... You know that feeling that you have of dread or doom, or excitement personified? That's the feeling you get because the story is all of a sudden being coalesced for you to understand elements that you didn't know about," Esposito shared with Collider last year.

He continued, "The Mandalorian, you have the space to feel the largess of this universe, of this world-building. And you have the space to see where you fit in. God, I wish I could be that warrior, that hero, that heroine. And we see the weakness and the power of the villainous who want for themselves and not for the whole. What I love about this show, it is about our army, is about all of us who are starting to understand, once again, it's for the people and by the people. And if we stand up and allow our voices to be heard, and understand there's strength in numbers, we can then recreate the world as it should be in peace, harmony, and creatively, scientifically, and politically, a way for us to understand that there are no borders anymore. The Mandalorian exemplifies all of that."

