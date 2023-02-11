Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Reveals New Mandalore Image

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 is approaching rapidly, and fans just got a look at the central duo on Mandalore. In a new image from Empire Magazine, Din Djarin and Grogu are joined by Bo-Katan Kryze. Actors Pedro Pascal and Katie Sackhoff talked about how excited they were to be making a third season of the Disney+ show. In the feature, they both also mention how surprised that Lucasfilm is willing to take so many chances with the flagship TV series for the brand. Sackhoff said, "[I was] texting Jon and Dave, 'Are you serious?' This is an epic season – it's so big and so bold and so different." For Star Wars fans, Mando was a welcome sight during The Book of Boba Fett, and his reunion with Grogu is touching to be sure. But, Mandalore presents a lot of the unknown.

"What I love most about Season 3 is how much the world opens up in terms of Mandalore and Mandalorians," Pascal said to the outlet when asked about what his favorite incoming elements were. "That means so many different facets of culture, politics, and rules and discoveries. Delicious doors are flying wide open."

(Photo: Empire Magazine/Lucasfilm)

How Did The Mandalorian Get Here?

The Book of Boba Fett gave viewers a long-awaited Mando and Grogu check-in. But, the call for a Season 3 of The Mandalorian has been deafening. Entertainment Weekly spoke to both Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni about the road here on the Dagobah Dispatch Podcast.

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Favreau explained. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."

Here's what's coming in Season 3 of the series, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

