Star Wars: Giancarlo Esposito Teases Thrawn and The Mandalorian Season 3 (Exclusive)

Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) has been the overarching antagonist of The Mandalorian throughout its run on Disney+, and it looks like he finally has some competition as the show's big bad. During Star Wars Celebration festivities in London over the weekend, it was confirmed Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) is joining the live-action side of the Star Wars canon during the events of Ahsoka. Not only that, but Gideon and Thrawn are connected through a body called the Imperial Shadow Council.

In fact, Esposito tells us that Gideon and Thrawn may even be at odds because of the lack of support the latter has given the group in recent years. "Admiral Thrawn hasn't really shown up for his duties and he's agreed to be a part of this council, but he's not around, so [Moff Gideon] doesn't think much of him as a leader at present," Esposito tells us. "Moff Gideon is fearless and there's a danger coming to any meeting like this, but Moff is not afraid of that. He has some tricks up his sleeve in regard to that as well."

Will Thrawn appear in The Mandalorian?

Given that the Pedro Pascal-starring series is running at the same time as the other Star Wars shows on Disney+, there's always the possibility of a potential crossover. After all, characters like Morgan Elsbeth—the villain first introduced in a second season episode of The Mando—is also making the leap to Ahsoka.

"I will tell you this because I don't want to spoil it for people: she's definitely got issues. She's cold-hearted, but she's absolutely still very loyal to Thrawn and that's not going to stop. She's extremely dedicated to him," the actor told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at Celebration. "I also think audiences are going to be surprised because they get to explore her background more and that's really cool."

The Mandalorian is still releasing new episodes for its third season every Wednesday while Star Wars: Ahsoka is expected to debut on Disney+ this August. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

