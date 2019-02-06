‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ Producer Jon Favreau Gifts Fan the Production’s Challenge Coin

After running into Star Wars: The Mandalorian producer Jon Favreau at an event, one lucky fan was gifted a challenge coin from the series’ production, a token typically only given out to those directly involved in bringing the project to life. Check out photos of the keepsake in the below Instagram post.

The fan shared photos of himself with Favreau and of the coin itself, adding the caption, “Last night was truly special. I bumped into Jon Favreau at the DGA Awards in Hollywood. I told him how excited I was for his upcoming show The Mandalorian so he reached into his pocket and gave me this executive producer coin from the production! Truly a very kind and humble guy.”

The origins of such coins date back all the way to the Roman Empire, going on to be incorporated into various branches of military and political organizations.

Favreau first began using coins while directing Iron Man 2, as he learned about them from the various members of the military that assisted with the shoot, opting to honor the tradition by creating coins for that film’s production. In the decade since beginning the tradition, it looks like he’s made those souvenirs a staple of his productions since.

In the new series, after the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Fans have only seen one official photo from the upcoming series, leaving us to wonder when we’ll get any further details or our first look at footage. A presentation of the upcoming Disney+ streaming service is slated for April 11th, which happens to be the first day of Star Wars Celebration, seemingly confirming we can expect a new look at the series on that date, if not sooner.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Mandalorian before it hits Disney+ later this year.

Are you looking forward to checking out the new series?