The Mandalorian Star Wants a Young Bo-Katan Series

✖

With the world of live-action Star Wars series expanding at an exponential rate, The Mandalorian's Bo-Katan Kryze actress Katee Sackhoff would love to see a younger take on her character, even if she wasn't the one playing her. Between Bo-Katan's involvement in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, fans have already seen a number of the character's adventures, with Sackhoff's hopes likely being to see the adventures that go back even further into the character's history. She did admit, however, that the character has been integrated so well into the world of The Mandalorian, that she doesn't necessarily require her own spinoff.

"It's an interesting thing, because I love Bo and, selfishly, as the performer that gets to play her, I'm like, 'Sure, let's do this,'" Sackhoff shared with ComicBook.com in support of Topps' WinterCon when asked about Bo-Katan getting her own series. "But at the same time, Bo fits very beautifully in the Mando world. That's not to say that she couldn't have shown up in these other things, but she fits beautifully as this character that is in that world right now. And it would just be selfish of me to want more."

She added, "I will say that if they were going to do something like that, not to take myself out of it, but I would love to see early Bo, which ... there's not enough Botox in the world to take me back there."

While a third season of The Mandalorian is expected to hit Disney+ later this year, and with a number of other spinoffs on the way, even Sackhoff doesn't know when she'll get the chance to return to the galaxy far, far away.

"I have no idea [when Bo-Katan is coming back]," said Sackhoff. "And the one thing that I do know is that one of the best and work things that [Dave Filoni] ever did back in the day was give me his phone number. So one of the things I love to do with him is we just text about Bo in general. I'd love to know how it is she ended up where she's at right now, because of where she started. And I love to talk to him about the missing pieces to where she is now... So I know all that stuff, but I have no idea what's happening."

Sackhoff was only one of a number of stars to appear at Topps' WinterCon this past weekend. You can learn more about Topps' Star Wars: Card Trader at their official website. Stay tuned for details on Bo-Katan's future.

Would you like a young Bo-Katan series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Watch Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.