The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Doesn't Know When Bo-Katan Will Return to Star Wars

The final episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian shocked Disney+ viewers with an epic confrontation between Bo-Katan Kryze, Din Djarin, and Moff Gideon before Grogu AKA Baby Yoda was whisked away by his new Jedi Master Luke Skywalker. But the showdown for the Darksaber sets up a major conflict for Mandalore and complicates Bo-Katan's quest to reassert control and rule the various clans on her homeworld. It looks like Bo-Katan will continue to play a role in the series, but actress Katee Sackhoff isn't so sure that will be the case on The Mandalorian Season 3.

ComicBook.com caught up with Sackhoff to discuss her role in The Mandalorian and her Star Wars future. The actress appeared this weekend at the Topps WinterCon, which you can check out on their Twitch channel.

"No, I have no idea [when Bo-Katan is coming back]," said Sackhoff. "And the one thing that I do know is that one of the best and work things that [Dave Filoni] ever did back in the day was give me his phone number. [Laughs] So one of the things I love to do with him is we just text about Bo in general. I'd love to know how it is she ended up where she's at right now, because of where she started. And I love to talk to him about the missing pieces to where she is now... So I know all that stuff, but I have no idea what's happening."

Sackhoff added that she loves the character and how she fits into the world of The Mandalorian. So while starring in her own spinoff or animated project sounds appealing, she does enjoy this take of the character.

"She fits beautifully as this character that is in that world right now, and it would be selfish of me to want more," Sackhoff said.

Sackhoff is rumored to next appear as Bo-Katan in the upcoming animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which premieres on Disney+ on May 4th.

