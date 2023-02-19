Star Wars: The Mandalorian: Mercedes Mone Comments on Season 3 Involvement

Mercedes Moné (formally Sasha Banks) recently made the switch to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and her new career move is prompting questions about her future. She had a huge match against KAIRI last night which led to her becoming the new IWGP Women's Champion. Like many wrestlers, Moné has acting aspirations outside of the ring. In 2020, she made her Star Wars debut in the second season of The Mandalorian as Koska Reeves, another Mandalorian who was a member of Bo-Katan Kryze's (Katee Sackhoff) Nite Owls. During a recent interview with TV Insider, Monè addressed if she'll be in the show's upcoming third season.

"I can't believe I'm in two of the greatest universes ever. Wrestling universe and Star Wars universe have the craziest and best fans of all-time," Monè said when asked about having her own action figure. "To have not one, but six Star Wars of myself and was only in one season thus far. I don't know. It's still surreal. The next season I can't wait to watch as a fan," she added.

During the chat, Moné also revealed that she wants to play Koska Reeves in a Mandalorian movie.

"Besides freakin' Star Wars, I would love to be in a movie," Monè explained when asked what would be her dream role. "I would love to put Koska Reeves in a Mandalorian movie. That would be incredible. I would love to be in any type of series like Fast & Furious, anything my brother would like. He likes action movies."

What's Coming in The Mandalorian Season 3?

While fans did get to see Mando and Grogu return in The Book of Boba Fett last year, everyone can't wait to see the duo back together in their own series. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on the Dagobah Dispatch Podcast (via The Direct) executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased Mando's future and his shot at redemption in the upcoming season.

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Favreau explained. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on March 1st.