WWE Quietly Confirms Sasha Banks's Departure

Sasha Banks set the professional wrestling world on fire this week when she officially arrived in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Rebranded as Mercedes Monè, the former WWE Women's Champion confronted IWGP Women's Champion Kairi at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, laying her out before issuing a title match challenge. Shortly after Wrestle Kingdom, the match was made official: Monè vs. Kairi for the IWGP Women's Championship at NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18th. This will be an upcoming stop on the "world domination tour" that Monè teased at the Wrestle Kingdom press conference.

"I am Mercedes Monè. I am the CEO of New Japan and Stardom's women's division, and this is only just my first stop because I'm on a world domination tour," Monè said. "I know everybody is so jealous of Japan. You guys are so lucky to have me first."

That "world domination tour" is still rolling out its stop, but it looks like Stamford, Connecticut won't be on the schedule. WWE has quietly moved Monè's profile to the alumni section of its roster page. Monè had walked out of WWE in May 2022, but this is the first time that she has migrated away from WWE's active roster section.

Joining Monè on that May 2022 walkout was Naomi, her tag partner at the time. That said, Naomi is still listed as a member of the WWE SmackDown roster. It had been recently reported that the belief is that Naomi will be back with WWE.

While Monè's virtual profile lives in the alumni section currently, it was reported by the Wrestling Observer that WWE thinks that "she's coming back at some point," and that this New Japan run is just temporary. It was added that WWE is "very strongly under the impression" that Monè will not wrestle for AEW.

Hopes for Monè's AEW arrival hit a roadblock on AEW Dynamite earlier this week, as Saraya officially announced her mystery tag partner to be Toni Storm. Fans had speculated that Monè would fill that position given the weeks of hype surrounding the mystery as well as Dr. Britt Baker DMD's "I'm the boss" tease on AEW TV. Current theories are that Storm is no more than a red herring and that Monè will still end up tagging with Saraya.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Monè's professional wrestling future.