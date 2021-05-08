The Mandalorian’s Ming-Na Wen Breaks Down Fennec Shand’s Hairstyle

✖

Ming-Na Wen is known for many roles ranging from the animated Mulan to Agents of SHIELD's Melinda May, but lately, folks have been recognizing her as Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Fennec Shand. Wen appeared in one episode of the show's first season, and once she returned for season two, it became clear that her future in Star Wars was just beginning. Not only is she expected to play a major role in The Book of Boba Fett, but she's also voicing Fennec in the new animated series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch. One of the many cool things about Fennec is her hairstyle, which Wen recently broke down in an Instagram post.

"For Fennec Friday, I’m spotlighting her signature hair-do," Wen wrote on Instagram yesterday. "@hairdepartmentetc helped me to come up with a very beautiful and badass look for Fennec. We were inspired by Fennec’s name, which brings to mind the fennec fox. This fox is orange, with very big ears, is often a loner, cunning and very stealth. Just like Fennec Shand."

"With that inspiration and some discussions, Maria came up with braids on the top of my head to mimic the fox’s ears. The long ponytail with its intricate braiding is the fox’s tail. The top front of my hair is braided, then these strands are woven into a halo wig to achieve this look. Oh, and the orange cording is the Fennec’s trademark color. Pretty cool, right?," Wen added. "This sleek look is not easy to do and takes alot of work and skill, but Maria has the magic fingers and the mad talents! Bravo!! 👏🏼👏🏼👍🏼👍🏼 Now, let’s go kick some ass!👊🏼" You can check out her photos in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ming-Na Wen (@mingna_wen)

As for The Bad Batch, Fennec did not appear in the first two episodes, but fans are hoping she will show up soon. In fact, Star Wars recently revealed her full look for the animated series.

"Do you know how long I’ve had to keep silent about Fennec coming back?" Wen recently told StarWars.com. "This is the first time I’ve been able to talk about it!" She added of The Bad Batch, "Everybody is saying they just want the confirmation. So, yes, it is Fennec!.. It’s a younger Fennec and she is voiced by me and I’m thrilled and beyond happy that Dave [Filoni] wanted to create more of a backstory for her."

New episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch are released on Disney+ on Fridays.