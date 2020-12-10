Star Wars The Bad Batch Trailer Released

✖

During today's' Disney investor day event, Disney+ released the first look at Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a new animated series coming to the streaming service that spins out of the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The series will debut in 2021. According to a press release, "The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -- each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose."

When the series was announced, Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney+, says, "Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series. While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch."

A sneak peek at Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an all-new animated Original Series from Lucasfilm Animation, coming soon to #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/V0jQc4XNIe — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

While unconfirmed, rumor has it that the episode will bring back fan-favorite Mandalorian character Bo-Katan Kryze. Based on recent comments, actress Katee Sackhoff would be to explore more of Bo-Katan's past.

"I do love the character Sabine," Sackhoff said, referring to the Mandalorian character from Star Wars Rebels. "I would also love to see what Bo-Katan's life was like with Satine, her sister, and lose her sister like she did. Her life with Obi-Wan and things like that, I would love to know what happened with that and how it affected Bo-Katan as a leader."

