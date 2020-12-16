Star Wars: Ming-Na Wen Confirms She'll Voice Fennec Shand in The Bad Batch

✖

Ming-Na Wen debuted in the Star Wars franchise in the first season of The Mandalorian, only to make a return in the second season, but what really surprised fans was that the first sizzle reel for the upcoming Star Wars: The Clone Wars spinoff series Star Wars: The Bad Batch featured a brief appearance of her Fennec Shand, with the actress herself recently confirming she'll voice the character in the upcoming series. The actress went on to detail how she's known about her involvement in the project for quite some time and how apprehensive she was to be granted secretive information, not knowing if she'd be able to keep it to herself.

“Do you know how long I’ve had to keep silent about Fennec coming back?” Wen joked with StarWars.com. “This is the first time I’ve been able to talk about it!”

Even following the debut of the sizzle reel, Wen was discouraged from confirming the reveal by Mandalorian producer and Bad Batch producer Dave Filoni, admitting her reaction, “Dave, if you wanted to keep it a secret you shouldn’t have put me in the trailer!”

With the sprawling nature of the franchise, just because Fennec appeared in a sizzle reel didn't inherently mean Wen would be involved in the series, especially since it's set so many years before The Mandalorian, though the actress teased some details of what we can expect from the character.

“Everybody is saying they just want the confirmation. So, yes, it is Fennec!" Wen detailed. "It’s a younger Fennec and she is voiced by me and I’m thrilled and beyond happy that Dave wanted to create more of a backstory for her.”

The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -- each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which will land on Disney+ in 2021.

Are you glad Wen will voice the character in the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!