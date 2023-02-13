Star Wars: The Mandalorian Creator Jon Favreau Addresses Baby Yoda's Big-Screen Future

Any fans who are hoping to see The Mandalorian's Din Djarin or Grogu, a.k.a. "Baby Yoda," land on the big screen will be disappointed to hear from series creator Jon Favreau that this likely won't be happening anytime soon, as he and his team are so focused on the pair's small-screen adventures that it's a challenge to find the right opportunity for such a crossover. While Favreau isn't ruling out the opportunity from ever happening, it's clear that the priority is to deliver compelling stories in The Mandalorian as opposed to that show aiming to open the door for movie crossovers. Season 3 of The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney+ on March 1st.

"There's always an opportunity when you have a set of characters and stories that people connect with that you could cross media into different areas. Marvel does it quite effectively," Favreau explained to Variety. "It's just a matter of where our time should be spent and what the appetite of the audience is. With all these stories we're telling, it definitely is a full-time job just keeping this going with what we're doing now. Television has a much different rhythm and schedule than film does."

The timeline of The Mandalorian presents some challenges to the crossover potential, as it takes place years after the conclusion of the original trilogy yet years before the events of the sequel trilogy. As it currently stands, there are multiple Star Wars movies that have been reported to be in development at Lucasfilm, with creators like Taika Waititi, Damon Lindelof, and Kevin Feige attached, though it's unknown which of these projects will be moving forward first, what their stories will explore, or when they might be taking place.

Interestingly, in the years since audiences first met Din Djarin and Grogu, the only film to be released was 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While that film didn't have any connection to the events of The Mandalorian, the Season 2 finale of the series featured an unexpected appearance from Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker. Similar to the approach to blending storylines and characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Star Wars franchise has featured more instances of theatrical events being incorporated into TV series as opposed to bringing those small-screen events or characters into the theatrical realm.

