The Mandalorian Wields Darksaber in New Season 3 Poster

Din Djarin is back. After over two years away from Disney+ screens, The Mandalorian is set to return for its third season next month. Picking up where Pedro Pascal's bounty hunter left off in The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian Season 3 will bring audiences back to Mandalore with Djarin and Grogu recently reunited. The scope and scale of Season 3 has increased as well, as the New Republic is set to factor into the upcoming narrative in a bigger way compared to past seasons. These next episodes will span generations too, as the latest trailer revealed that The Mandalorian will revisit Order 66 from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

With just one month until the season premiere, Disney+ has unveiled a new poster for The Mandalorian's third installment.

This fresh look features Djarin wielding the Darksaber once more, with a blaster in his opposite hand. Grogu looks on from the passenger seat of the Naboo N-1 starfighter, Djarin's new ship that he acquired in The Book of Boba Fett after the Razor Crest was destroyed in The Mandalorian Season 2.

Details of the new episodes have remained largely close to the vest, but returning star Giancarlo Esposito offered a tease of what's to come this past December.

"I just think that the show gets more expanded and more visually profound with each season," Esposito said of Season 3. "I think it's the vision of Jon Favreau and David Filoni, certainly, that begins that expansion. But it's also all of the artisans that they trust to collaborate with them. I was blown away by that sizzle reel. All of a sudden, the world just came at you in a much more intense, and – it's always been gratifying – but in a way that allowed you to know that feeling that you have of dread or doom, or excitement personified? That's the feeling you get because the story is all of a sudden being coalesced for you to understand elements that you didn't know about."

The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere airs on Disney+ on March 1st.