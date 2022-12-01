Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Return in New Look at Season 3

The Mandalorian and Grogu return in a new look at the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian — and this time, bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has his helmet on. "You have removed your helmet," said the Armorer (Emily Swallow) in the first trailer released during Disney's D23 Expo in September. "You are a Mandalorian no more." The Children of the Watch may have disavowed Din, but he remains a watchful father to his own child: The Child, Grogu. The clan of two reunited during the events of The Book of Boba Fett, and now they're back when the new season of The Mandalorian is streaming next year on Disney+.

Disney dropped the new look at the upcoming third season during Brazil's CCXP 2022 convention, revealing Mando and Grogu will return when The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres in March 2023. See it below.

Making a virtual appearance at CCXP, series creator Jon Favreau teased the bigger scope and scale of The Mandalorian Season 3, promising more space battles, more Mandalorians, and even more surprises.

"It will be much bigger," Favreau said. "There will be a lot of space battles, and all the actors we've seen in the previous seasons will be back."

The Mandalorian Season 3 Release Date



Originally expected for February 2023, Disney announced during Brazil's Comic Con Experience that the third season of The Mandalorian premieres March 1st on Disney+, with new episodes streaming Wednesdays.

What Is The Mandalorian Season 3 About?



Plot details remain under wraps, but the first trailer showed Din Djarin and Grogu making a pilgrimage to Mandalore so the helmeted Mandalorian could redeem himself for going against the ancient ways of the Children of the Watch: the cult of religious zealots and true believers of the Way of the Mandalore. By their creed, no Mandalorian is to ever remove their helmet in front of another being — as Din did in past episodes.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Cast

Season 3 of The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin alongside returning cast members Carl Weathers as the magistrate Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Death Watch Lieutenant Bo-Katan Kryze, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, Omid Abtahi as the Imperial Dr. Pershing, Amy Sedaris as Tatooine mechanic Peli Motto, and Giancarlo Esposito as the Imperial commander Moff Gideon. Newcomers this season include Tim Meadows and Christopher Lloyd in undisclosed roles.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming March 1st on Disney+.