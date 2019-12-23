Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal Shares Adorable Baby Yoda Cocktail

As the year comes to an end, it's safe to say one of the only things the Internet seems to agree on is a shared love for Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda. Considering the show's breakout character is a universal hit, it's a real shame that there's been a delay on merchandise. Since it's the holiday season, some of the folks involved with the show have been creating their own Baby Yoda goodies. Showrunner Jon Favreau recently shared a 3D printed Christmas tree ornament and posted a photo of some Baby Yoda treats he was gifted this week. Now, Pedro Pascal, who plays the titular character in the series, is celebrating the holidays in his own special way: with a delicious-looking Baby Yoda cocktail.

"To getting through the holidays with a little bit of 'force.' Good luck, everyone," Pascal wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including Pascal's The Mandalorian co-star, Gina Carano:

"😂😂😂♥️," she wrote.

Many other chimed into, too:

"Well done," @mindykaling wrote.

"We love you, Baby Yoda's protector," @simonnak11 added.

Currently, Baby Yoda's origins remain a mystery, but Favreau recently teased that more backstory will come this season.

"We'll learn more about him over the course of the season," he shared. "I think what's great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don't know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that's why people are so curious about this little one of the same species."

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first seven episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+.

