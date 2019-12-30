Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Will Feature “Several” Established Characters From Skywalker Saga

✖

"Several" familiar faces from Star Wars' nine-episode Skywalker Saga will make appearances in the second season of The Mandalorian, according to insiders close to Deadline. The premiere season of the first live-action Star Wars series ended with armored bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), sworn protector of a highly-valued and targeted asset known as "The Child," or Baby Yoda, parting ways with allies Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) before setting off to reunite the 50-year-old Foundling with its own kind somewhere in the galaxy.

The report doesn't specify which of the films' "several established characters" will be appearing in the sophomore season of The Mandalorian, but its Season 1 finale, "Redemption," involved the Armorer (Emily Swallow) referencing the mostly-eradicated Jedi. Because Mandalorian is set five years post-Return of the Jedi, it's possible Din connects with Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), whose newly erected Jedi temple won't be destroyed until six years before the events of The Force Awakens.

Other possibilities include Force-sensitive, centuries-old pirate queen Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong'o), a recurring player in Disney-Lucasfilm's sequel trilogy, or, possibly, a returned Boba Fett: the famed bounty hunter appeared to die in Return of the Jedi, but it has been widely speculated Fett could have been the mysterious figure who appears over the body of assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in Episode 5, "The Gunslinger." That chapter was set on Tatooine, the same planet where Fett met his apparent end.

When asked about Fett's potential return in a past interview with Entertainment Tonight, producer and writer-director Dave Filoni said there are "always possibilities."

"I don't like to limit our storytelling in any way and, who knows?" he said. "It would be really hypocritical for the guy who helped bring Darth Maul back to life after he got cut in half, for me to say that somebody can't survive a Sarlacc pit. But I don't know. I mean, anything's possible in Star Wars and I think, when fans love something, that's what really fuels the possibility and the believability. So, who knows? But right now, we got Mando."

Series creator Jon Favreau, who announced Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ in Fall 2020, made that declaration with a maquette depicting an unarmored Gamorrean guard — the pig-like, green-skinned species that appeared in Return of the Jedi as the hired protectors of Tatooine crime lord Jabba the Hutt.

