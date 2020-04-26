Darth Maul Voice Actor Says Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Will Blow Your Mind

✖

Fans of Star Wars: The Mandalorian still have several months to wait before the show returns for its second season on Disney+ in October, but it sounds like the upcoming season will be well worth the wait. Darth Maul voice actor Sam Witwer recently told Star Was Holocron that the second season of the popular live-action series isn't just going to be good. Witwer says it will blow fans' minds thanks to executive producer Dave Filoni having the same instincts as Star Wars creator George Lucas.

In the interview, Witwer, who voices Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, explained that there are things coming in Season 2 that fans will love.

"There are things that [Dave Filoni] has coming in The Mandalorian Season 2 that are going to blow people's minds," Witwer said. "Because the thing is that Dave and George always had the same instinct when it came to this."

Witwer went on to elaborate a bit about the shared instincts Filoni and Lucas share and offered an example.

"And what this is is that they would ask them, 'Okay, we need to tell a story about witches.' And then they'd sit there and say, 'Well do we have something like that in Star Wars? What about the Nightsisters of Dathomir. They're witches.' Yeah, okay, wait a second now, [George and Dave] go in and look at the designs and look at how it looks and go 'yeah that fits.' And Sometimes [George and Dave] would be like 'Oh that doesn't fit, we actually have to do this instead, right?'" Witwer said.

Witwer isn't alone in promising some big surprises in The Mandalorian's second season. Series star Pedro Pascal recently told Yahoo! that there are "pretty wonderful" things coming in the show's second season, though he didn't reveal anything specific about what those things are.

"They can expect me to not talk about it at all," Pascal said when asked what fans can expect about the show's second season. "Only so they can experience the second season in the same way they experienced the first -- that sort of awe and surprise. It's pretty wonderful."

"I don't want to say anything," Pascal continued. "I don’t even want to prepare you for surprises that may or may not be there. Let yourself be as empty a canvas as possible to just experience it."

Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian premieres exclusively on Disney+ this October.

