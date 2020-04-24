Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Addresses Season 2 Plans

✖

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian isn't expected to hit Disney+ until October, but that's not stopping this week from being full of news about the already-beloved series. It was recently announced that season three of the series is already in development, and this week saw the first trailer and first poster for Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which is set to premiere on Disney+ on Star Wars Day (May 4th). The show's star, Pedro Pascal, also just gave an interview with Yahoo!, and the actor talked about Baby Yoda and revealed he wasn't cast in the titular role until the series had already begun filming. Pascal also addressed the upcoming second season, however, he's keeping all of the secrets.

"You mentioned that you were working on the second season last year. Where are you with that now and what can fans expect?," Yahoo! asked. "They can expect me to not talk about it at all. Only so they can experience the second season in the same way they experienced the first — that sort of awe and surprise. It’s pretty wonderful," Pascal teased.

"Is there a surprise of the magnitude of Baby Yoda on the way?," Yahoo! added. "I don’t want to say anything. I don’t even want to prepare you for surprises that may or may not be there. Let yourself be as empty a canvas as possible to just experience it," Pascal replied.

The love for Baby Yoda - and particularly his technical design - appears to be universal among Pascal's The Mandalorian co-stars, with Werner Herzog being vocal about his fascination with the character.

"No, not cute. It was a phenomenal achievement of sculpting mechanically. When I saw this, it was so convincing, it was so unique," Herzog said in an interview last month. "And then the producers talked about, 'Shouldn’t we have a fallback version with green screen and have it be completely digitally created?' I said to them: It would be cowardly. You are the trailblazers. Show the world what you can do."

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+, and Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian premieres on the streaming service on May 4th.

