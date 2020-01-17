Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Confirms Moff Gideon Plays a Bigger Role in Season 2

After the big villain of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was teased throughout the season, fans were finally introduced to Moff Gideon in the final two episodes on Disney+. And thought it seemed like Din Djarin succeeded in grounding this new threat, sending his TIE Fighter crashing into the wastes of Nevarro, the finale ended with the revelation that Gideon survived and that he’s wielding the legendary Mandalorian weapon known as the Darksaber. While some fans might be disappointed that the Imperial warlord didn’t play a major role in the first season of the series, they should be prepared to see a lot more of him in the future.

Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito recently appeared at the TCA winter press tour when he was asked if his character would play a bigger role in Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

“It’s growing,” said Esposito about Moff Gideon’s role in Season 2. “Yes, I do. I most certainly do.”

Esposito went on to praise Lucasfilm, expressing a lot of excitement for the opportunity to join the Star Wars galaxy.

“It’s been exciting to be a part of that project because of the iconic nature of it, but even more so, because it has returned me to the Star Wars that I loved,” he said. “I saw the first few movies and dropped away because it became more and more in a different vein than what I wanted to be in, but this is the true space western. It gives you room and space and each one is a little bit of a film. So you’re able to tell a story visually and it returns to the original guts of mythology based deeply rooted in Joe Campbell’s mythology which George Lucas was so fond of and which is why he was inclusive of that mythology in Star Wars so I’m pleased to be a part of that.”

Esposito is a very prolific actor who has earned a lot of praise with his roles over the years, especially for his role as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad. He will once again reprise that role for the spinoff series Better Call Saul, returning to AMC for Season 5 later this year.

He will also appear as a new antagonist in the second season of The Boys coming to Amazon Prime.

We’ll probably have to wait until the end of the year before we get to see the next adventure of Moff Gideon in Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver.