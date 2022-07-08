Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Teases "More Action" in His Season 3 Episode

One of the standout episodes of Season 2 of The Mandalorian among Star Wars fans was "The Siege," which was directed by Greef Karga actor Carl Weathers, with Weathers himself recently teasing that the episode he directed of Season 3 is even more explosive than his previous effort. Given how intense "The Siege" was, between its gunfights and intense speeder chase, for Weathers himself to claim that he is seemingly taking action to an even higher level, fans will surely be even more excited about what Season 3 has in store for audiences. The Mandalorian Season 3 is expected to debut on Disney+ in February of 2023.

"Oh there was a bit more [action], I think, in this one," weathers shared with Empire, while also pointing out the upcoming episode is "a little different [to 'The Siege'], because a lot of it had a lot more scope. But this one also had many, many different kinds of stories within the story, and that's really nice."

Weathers debuted as Karga in Season 1 of the series, while Season 2 allowed him to take a step behind the camera. An established performer thanks to years of compelling roles, Weathers expressed his excitement of helming adventures for the galaxy far, far away, which allow him to explore a variety of tones and genres within one chapter.

"I love directing. It's my passion. This show gives you so much opportunity to deal with all these different characters," Weathers expressed. "Even though they're different episodes, it's not like typical episodic television -- it's not a whodunnit, it's not a dark comedy, it's not a procedural. It's so many different things, and it's action-adventure on top of that. As a director, you get a chance to exercise your talent, and also your ability to deliver in those different areas."

The first teaser for Season 3 of the series featured Karga wearing a much more royal ensemble, with the actor noting how the change in wardrobe showcased how the character himself has grown over the years.

"It really speaks to how he has matriculated, how he has grown in stature and ambition," Weathers detailed of his wardrobe. "And obviously on screen it looks fantastic. It adds so much."

