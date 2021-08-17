The Mandalorian Season 3 Starts Filming Next Month According To Carl Weathers

✖

Though no official word from Lucasfilm has been revealed (surprising no one), another voice from the production of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has revealed a potential start date for the highly anticipated third season of the series. Star Giancarlo Esposito previously said that filming would start soon but now Carl Weathers has given a more specific time frame. Speaking during an appearance at Steel City Con, the actor revealed that he'll be acting and directing again in the new episodes. "We’re gonna start a new season of The Mandalorian, within the next month," the Greef Karga actor confirmed. "Yeah. And I get to be in front of camera again, and I get to direct again.”

Production on The Mandalorian's third season has been delayed due to filming on its spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett, which is scheduled to arrive this October, taking the premiere slot that Mando has occupied for the previous two years. A recent report from Collider revealed that the new season of The Mandalorian wouldn't begin filming until after Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi series was no longer occupied Lucasfilm's "Volume" stages in Los Angeles.

"I think we've introduced the world in which Mando exists now," stuntman Brendan Wayne previously told Star Wars Sessions podcast about season three. "Not that there aren't going to be new things, I'm sure... I think there will be a lot less introductions, and a lot more going back towards the first season of delving deeper into the character and things like that I think," Wayne shared. He added, "Have I read one script? No. Have I heard some things? Sure. So I'm guessing. But I can tell you this. If anyone's going to be able to continue telling a story, it's Jon [Favreau]. And raising the stakes? It's Jon."

Last December on the Disney Investor Day live stream Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced a batch of new projects headed to Disney+ and set in the Star Wars universe. Kennedy shared that an Ahsoka series is coming and will tie in with The Mandalorian. Rangers of the New Republic was also announced in December but has since been removed from active development. During the live stream, Kennedy also confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, revealed Hayden Christensen is joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and more.

