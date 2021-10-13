Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Carl Weathers Confirms Production Start, Teases Season 3 Return

Star Wars: The Mandalorian went from a bold extension of the franchise to a global phenomenon, and fans have been curious to see what the future holds in the series’ upcoming third season. The Disney+ series has become known for its ensemble of characters, including Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), who has already been confirmed to return for Season 3 as both an actor and a director. Recent reports indicated that production is underway on the new batch of episodes, and it looks like a tweet from Weathers confirms that. On Tuesday, Weathers tweeted that filming Season 3 “begins” for him on Wednesday, and reiterated that “Greef Karga will be back on Disney+.”

Mandalorian, season #3 begins for Yours Truly, on tomorrow. Greef Karga will be back on Disney+. #BePeace — Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) October 12, 2021

“Carl wasn’t supposed to be in the whole show. Carl was in Episode One and then got knocked off in Episode Three,” Favreau revealed in the Disney Gallery documentary about the series. “That was it. He was gonna be in full prosthetics, as a different alien race, and then we switched it up. So it was like a favor, I said, ‘Just come and do one of these’ He said, ‘Fine, I don’t really act much more, but fine.’ So Carl’s supposed to come in and he’s gonna be in 101 and then 103. He gets shot, he’s out.”

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is also expected to see the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon.

“The way that Lucasfilm left me in Season 2, one of the roads that could be gone down — absolutely, you’d think — would be the unfinished business,” Sackhoff shared with /Film earlier this year. “But that is so far above my pay grade, and you just don’t know, right? As a fan of the show, I’m just excited to see what they come up with.”

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is expected to premiere in late 2022 on Disney+.

