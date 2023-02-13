Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 TV Spot Shows New Footage During Super Bowl

With only a few weeks to go until the premiere of Season 3, The Mandalorian fans were gifted a new promo for the upcoming season of the Star Wars adventure during tonight's Super Bowl, which included fresh looks at the upcoming episodes. Given how close we are to the release of the season, the promo didn't showcase too many new looks at Season 3, likely as to not spoil any surprises, but with how much excitement there is surrounding the series' return, fans are thrilled by any new footage we can get. You can check out the new TV spot below before The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres on March 1st on Disney+.

The upcoming Season 3 of the series is described, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow, and Giancarlo Esposito.

The directors of the eight-episode Season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.

One of the most exciting elements of the upcoming season that audiences are looking forward to is the conflict between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze, as the Season 2 finale featured the former wielding the Darksaber, a weapon the latter had been seeking. Sackhoff's passion for her on-screen role is evident, as she not only has been a longtime fan of the galaxy far, far away, but also voiced the animated version of her character in earlier appearances.

"I didn't need to do any research! It was Star Wars!" Sackhoff recently recalled to Star Wars insider of preparing for the live-action show. "I've told everyone who has ever represented me that if the Star Wars people ever called me, for anything, I would take it. I kid you not. If they'd told me to play the part of a rock and sit in the background, I would have taken it! When Dave [Filoni] called me and asked me to voice the part of Bo-Katan, I jumped. There were no questions, I just said, 'Yes!'

She continued, "As a kid, I'd wanted to grow up to be Princess Leia. I'd also wanted to grow up to be Bruce Willis, but I really wanted to be in Star Wars. I loved that world! I loved what Star Wars was, so it blew my mind that the circumstances of my career had found me in that place!"

