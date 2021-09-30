Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Production Reportedly Underway

Production on Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is underway, according to a new report. The new season, about the ongoing galactic adventures of armored bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), has been in the works since before Season 2 premiered in October 2020. Pre-production began last spring on the third season of the live-action Star Wars series from creator and showrunner Jon Favreau, who was the first to confirm spin-off show The Book of Boba Fett — streaming December 29 on Disney+ — is separate from The Mandalorian Season 3.

The new season of The Mandalorian started production last week at Manhattan Beach Studios in California, according to Star Wars insider site BespinBulletin.com. Season 3 will film through late March and is currently shooting without Pascal, who is playing Joel in the now-filming The Last of Us series for HBO.

Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to announce the start of production on the new season from executive producers Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson.

The Star Wars studio recently wrapped production on Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, each filmed on the Volume stage at Manhattan Beach’s MBS Media Campus. Another spinoff, Andor, also wrapped this month after filming in London.

Producer and Star Wars guru Filoni, a writer and director on The Mandalorian, hinted at more Force users in the third season after the arrivals of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in Season 2.

“It’s exciting, we’re both working on [Mandalorian Season 3], we’re working on Boba Fett right now, so there’s a lot of new adventures coming up,” Filoni previously told Good Morning America. “I have to be careful, I can’t really say anything specific, but I think the Force will be strong with it. Let’s just say that.”

Giancarlo Esposito has confirmed his return as the villainous Moff Gideon in Season 3. Carl Weathers, who plays bounty hunter Greef Karga, has also revealed he will reprise his role and direct at least one episode of The Mandalorian‘s third season. Plot details for the new season remain under wraps.

All episodes of The Mandalorian are now streaming only on Disney+.