Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Footage Description From Celebration

Today during the Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase panel at Star Wars Celebration came the first official details and footage from The Mandalorian season three. Unlike the teaser trailer for Star Wars: Andor, the footage from The Mandalorian was not released online for fans to watch, luckily for you though we had a man on the inside who has provided us with an official description of everything that was shown. Key components about the new season that were confirmed in the footage are that not only is Grogu back but that Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan will also have a big role in the episodes. Here's what happens in the footage:

The Armorer tells Din that he's no longer a Mandalorian after he removed his helmet.

Mando and Grogu venture through a cavern, and later walk through a grand palace where Bo Katan sits on a giant throne.

Bo Katan says to him: "Your cult gave up on Mandalore long before The Purge, where were you then?"

Mando and Grogu walk through another cave and then a city (seemingly Nevarro), passing a tree filled with Kowakian monkey-lizards, one of them delivering Salacious Crumb's siganture laugh.



Carl Weathers' Greef Karga returns, behind him we can see what looks like a statue for IG-11 has been constructed in his honor.

"I heard you were back," Karga says to Mando. "But I didn't believe it."

Quick cuts of new and returning characters appear including what looks like comedian Tim Meadows, Amy Sedaris' Peli Motto, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Captain Carson Teva, and Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing (the doctor previously eager to experiment with Grogu).

Speaking to Bo Katan, Mando tells jer: "I'm going to Mandalore, so that I may be forgiven for my transgressions.

As expected, lots of space battle footage is shown, plus scenes of different Mandalorians working together.

In the end Bo Katan speaks to Grogu, saying: "Did you think your dad was the only Mandalorian?

Though The Mandalorian season two concluded in the winter of 2020, the 2+ year gap between episodes hasn't left us without updates on Mando and Grogu. The pair recently appeared in The Book of Boba Fett spinoff series, where their next adventures were set-up and the two were reunited. Grogu even got his own tiny Mandalorian armor to wear.

The Mandalorian season three will premiere in February of 2023 on Disney+.