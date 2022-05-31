The Mandalorian: Jon Favreau Teases Bo-Katan vs. Din Djarin Season 3 Story

✖

The Mandalorian is setting up quite a showdown between a couple of heavy hitters in the series. With Din Djarin having obtained the Darksaber, he now has what Bo-Katan Kryze wants to be the leader of Mandalorians. A trailer shown at Star Wars Celebration built on their brewing rivalry, having Din Djarin speak to Bo-Katan about returning to Mandalore to absolve his transgressions, such as taking off his mask. However, Season 2 saw Bo-Katan expressing her desire to duel Din as a means to obtain the Darbsaber through combat. Speaking to ComicBook.com at Celebration, The Mandalorian writer Jon Favreau opened up about this storyline developing in the new episodes.

"To have the partnership of Katee Sackhoff, I had performed as a voice actor alongside Bo-Katan as Pre Vizsla, so that was fun to see myself on screen with her. I never really got to know her, I knew her as Starbuck from the Battlestar days," Favreau said, having worked with Sackhoff through Season 2 of The Mandalorian and now into the third season. "What would happen is as I would start to write storylines and I would talk to Dave [Filoni] and say, 'Hey, is this a character that you think might fit in because it's The Mandalorian and she's one of the most famous Mandalorians in canon?' The collaboration with these existing characters was the first challenging part of the writing for me because I was dealing with all new characters."

Favreau created the likes of Din Djarin, Grogu, Greef Karga, and other Mandalorian originals. However, when characters from Clone Wars and Rebels started to come into live-action, that's when the canon Filoni was heavily involved with came directly in to play. "When I was dealing with Bo-Katan, that was a Filoni character so we really partnered up on how she would be, who would play her, how she would look, and what her character would be like," Favreau said.

Now, Season 3 might see Bo-Katan and Din Djarin settle their differences but it may see them torn further apart. "Having those two characters weave together, I think, really caught people in an unexpected way," Favreau said. "Two sets of Mandalorians that actually seem very different co-existing in the same world, so, now as we go into the next season, we start to really explore what that means and how those characters might see eye to eye or maybe not get along at all."

The Mandalorian Season 3 has been promised for a February 2023 premiere. Season 4 is already in development.