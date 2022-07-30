Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal Praises On-Set Doubles, "They Do the Heavy Lifting"

Star Wars has been revitalized by their streaming projects after their most recent films failed critically. The Mandalorian was the first series they've ever gotten off the ground, and it's the best received project they've had in recent years. The series follows the adventures of a Mandalorian bounty hunter named Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu. Pascal very rarely shows his face in the series, so it's easy to pull off stunt work. The actor recently took the time to praise the two stunt actors who also wear the helmet. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pascal explained the collaboration process.

"It's been a collaborative process from the beginning," Pascal recalled. "I was given the opportunity to establish physical specificity in some ways at the start of the show, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't observing and picking up from what they're doing and handing over so much of it as well. They do the heavy lifting."

The Mandalorian star went on to point out his emotions when he found out that his constant collaborator Lateef Crowder was going to do his stunts for the series. "When I knew he was going to be putting on the suit for this, I was like, 'Yes! I'm gonna look so cool!'" Luckily for Pascal, he was definitely right, as Mando is the coolest protagonist in the galaxy far far away.

The next Star Wars series to hit Disney+ will be Andor. Diego Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor's leading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

