Star Wars: Lucasfilm Reportedly Wants Rey Movie to Premiere in 2025

The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm have had a handful of release dates on the books for unconfirmed Star Wars films, but The Hollywood Reporter claims that the studio is looking to move forward with a Rey Skywalker film for 2025, which would then be followed the next year by Dave Filoni's crossover event that ties together The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Ahsoka. As any Star Wars fan can tell you, the last few years have been a bit rough when it comes to the theatrical future of the franchise, as various projects have been delayed, reimagined, or scrapped entirely, so while this report is promising, it's far from confirmation that any movie will hit a 2025 release date.

The last Star Wars film to hit theaters was 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with the studio focusing more on adventures for the small screen as opposed to theatrical efforts in the years since. This gamble has been paying off, but there's still a void to be filled in the studio's theatrical future. Despite the tumult behind the scenes at the studio, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed at last week's Star Wars Celebration that the next three films would be from directors Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Dave Filoni, and James Mangold. Damon Lindelof was previously attached as developing the film from Obaid-Chinoy, though he has since parted ways from the project.

Obaid-Chinoy's film, which brings back Daisy Ridley's Rey, is reportedly the furthest along in the development process, so with it currently being more than two and a half years away from Lucasfilm's December 2025 release date, there's plenty of time to bring that project to life, potentially heading into production later this year. Given the interconnected nature of the Star Wars TV series, this would then allow Filoni the opportunity to plan for a 2026 release, with the outlet noting that this timeline is dependent upon how the TV slate pans out.

With Mangold set to start shooting a Bob Dylan biopic this summer, he would likely be able to develop his film alongside production on his new film, or even wait until 2024 to start exploring the concept more earnestly. However, given the various shifts and changes that have occurred at Lucasfilm over the years, fans will likely hold out for a film to actually head into production before we believe it is actually moving forward.

