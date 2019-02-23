‘Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’ 20th Anniversary to Be Honored at Star Wars Celebration

Want to feel old? 2019 marks 20 years since Star Wars: The Phantom Menace was released in theaters. While the movie wasn’t necessarily met with the most positive reactions back in 1999, it’s still beloved by many Star Wars fans, especially those of us who were kids when it was released.

According to a recent tweet by the official account for Star Wars Celebration, the con devoted to Star Wars, which is taking place in Chicago this year, will be dedicating some time to honor the 20th Anniversary of The Phantom Menace.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Phantom Menace Monday at Star Wars Celebration! Get your Monday tickets by February 27 and avoid the will call line: //t.co/nYsmLAeFRq #StarWars #StarWarsCelebration #SWCC pic.twitter.com/KpR21uLowb — StarWars Celebration (@SW_Celebration) February 20, 2019

“Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Phantom Menace Monday at Star Wars Celebration! Get your Monday tickets by February 27 and avoid the will call line,” they wrote. You can find the included link here.

Many lovers of the prequels were quick to comment on the post and share their excitement over the announcement.

“Can’t wait to watch this!! Phantom Menace finally getting some love,” @TheJMAZA replied.

“Ohhh nice reward for staying Monday,” @theedge60 pointed out.

“Yippee! Let’s get @ahmedbest announced as a guest now. Excited to be attending this panel,” @Ian_Defiler wrote. Ahmed Best is best known for playing Jar Jar Binks. Last year, the actor opened up about the backlash over the character in an emotional video.

If you’re hoping to celebrate The Phantom Menace, but don’t have your tickets yet, we have good news: Monday is the only day of the con that is not sold out yet!

If you do have tickets for the entire weekend, there’s plenty to see. It was announced this week that Alan Tudyk and Billy Dee Williams will be attending the con. Tudyk is best known for his role as Wash in Firefly, but Star Wars fans also know him as the voice of K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Williams, of course, is best known for playing Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The actor will finally be reprising the role in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX.

Other guests include the original Chewbacca, Peter Mayhew, and Donald Faison. Faison is best known for Clueless and Scrubs, but also lends his voice to Star Wars Resistance. Other notable guests include Star Wars Rebels‘ Freddie Prinze Jr., Jason Isaacs, Taylor Gray, and Vanessa Marshall. Many more are also scheduled to attend. To see the current list, click here.

Star Wars Celebration kicks off in Chicago on April 11th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the first reactions to Captain Marvel, mourning the loss of Marvel shows on Netflix, the return of Wolverine & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!